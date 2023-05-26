Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $8.79

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.28. Materialise shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 13,923 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materialise Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $555.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.65 million for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Materialise by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

