Matthew Cohn Acquires 350 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Cohn acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,273.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TBBK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,196. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after buying an additional 347,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after buying an additional 158,741 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

