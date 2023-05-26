mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Up 183.0% in May

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the April 30th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

mCloud Technologies Stock Down 24.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,024. mCloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About mCloud Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group lowered mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

