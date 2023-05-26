Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT opened at $83.54 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
