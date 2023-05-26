Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

MDT opened at $83.54 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Medtronic by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,836,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,384,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $54,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

