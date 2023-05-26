Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 9,495,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

