Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of MDT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 9,495,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.