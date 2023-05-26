Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,497 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 7.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $330,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

