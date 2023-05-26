Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.73. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 35,706 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $589.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,068.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

