Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $69.61 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $69.61 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

