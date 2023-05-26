Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

