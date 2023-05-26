Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 4%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 46,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 45,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Midnight Sun Mining



Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Featured Stories

