MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,600 shares, an increase of 1,240.3% from the April 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MMTec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MMTec during the first quarter valued at $172,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MMTec during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MMTec by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MMTec during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MMTec alerts:

MMTec Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 112,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,948. MMTec has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc engages in the holding of equity interest in MM Future. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global. The Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory segment provide market data services and fund management services. The MM Global segment operates as an introducing broker that clears all transactions through a clearing broker dealer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.