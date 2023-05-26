Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.47. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 19,656 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 134.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
