Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.47. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 19,656 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 134.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 204.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 39.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

