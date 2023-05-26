Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 46518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

