Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.29 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. 91,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,655. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

