Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $175.87 million and $2.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,037,082 coins and its circulating supply is 644,322,721 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

