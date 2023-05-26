Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,311,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 484,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 157,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 288,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
MSD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,905. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Further Reading
