Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

MS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 774,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

