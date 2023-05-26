Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

