Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,014 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

