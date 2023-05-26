Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,868 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.90. 344,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

