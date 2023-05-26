Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $411,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

