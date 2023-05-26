Morningstar Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 0.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 424,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,096 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $69.27. 270,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

