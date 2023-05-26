Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $807,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $341.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

