Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $172.09. The stock had a trading volume of 835,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,771. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.