Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VOX traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 118,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,657. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $105.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

