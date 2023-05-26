Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 431,003 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010,033. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

