Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $41.97 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $41,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.63. The company had a trading volume of 275,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.