Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.73. The stock had a trading volume of 291,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,103. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.88 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

