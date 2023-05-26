Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 13,948 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,886,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $47,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 337,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,594. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

