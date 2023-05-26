Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 15,851 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $137,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9 %

IQVIA Profile

IQV stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,282. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average is $208.10.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.