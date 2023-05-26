Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 7,750 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $83,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

PM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. 2,165,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,701. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.