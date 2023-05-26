Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel Sells $228,234.06 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) General Counsel William Devaul sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $228,234.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,275.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MORF opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $60.23.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4,483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
