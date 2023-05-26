Motco Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Motco raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 407,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

