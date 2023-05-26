Motco Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. The company has a market capitalization of $243.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

