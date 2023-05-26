Motco Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 733,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,884. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

