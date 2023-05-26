Motco Has $1.46 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Motco reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $358.26. The stock had a trading volume of 404,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.18 and a 200 day moving average of $408.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

