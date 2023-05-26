Motco Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Motco cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $242.73. 276,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,665. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

