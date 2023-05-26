Motco Takes $267,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Motco purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,176. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

