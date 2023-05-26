MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,671.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MTN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,343. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa.

