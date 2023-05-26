MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,671.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MTN Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,343. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.
MTN Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.
About MTN Group
MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTN Group (MTNOY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.