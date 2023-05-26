Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.74. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 5,391 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

