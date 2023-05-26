National Bank Financial Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$78.23. 2,009,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,743,354. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.35.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

