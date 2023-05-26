National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,374,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.51. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 21.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

