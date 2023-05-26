National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,374,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.
National Research Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.51. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
About National Research
National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Research (NRC)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.