Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

