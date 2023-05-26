Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 23.1 %
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
