Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. 669,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Navient by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 280,714 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

