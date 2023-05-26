NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KRE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 10,692,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,188,373. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

