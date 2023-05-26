NBT Bank N A NY Has $11.82 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.21. 843,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

