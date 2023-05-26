NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.27 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. 705,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

