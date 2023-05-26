NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $108.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

