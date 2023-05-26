NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,249 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 410,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,539. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

