NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $49.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00053196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,142,869 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,142,869 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.54845032 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $50,166,634.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

